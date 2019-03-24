Home   News   Article

Registration open for King's Lynn Lantern Walk in memory of loved ones

By Ben Hardy
Published: 10:45, 24 March 2019

Registration is open for the second Lantern Walk by the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, which will take place at The Walks in Lynn on Friday, May 17 at 8.30pm.

The 3km walk allows walkers to carry a lantern to light the way along the route in memory of loved ones.

Tapping House Lantern Walk. 8th June 2018 (7971499)
Louise Clark, counsellor at the hospice, said: “The Lantern Walk offers a special opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the life of those we love, but who are no longer with us.”

Anyone wishing to take part can now register via the Hospice website at www.norfolkhospice.org.uk.

It costs £12 for adults and £5 for children.

