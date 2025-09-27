A stalker who spied on his victim from a nearby park had also smashed a gate and assaulted a police officer.

Morgan Dowd, 27, of Telford Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for three offences which took place in July.

He pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and stalking.

Dowd appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

The victim called the police at 5am on July 6 after seeing Dowd repeatedly kicking her garden gate, which was padlocked, causing it to break.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to Dowd, who was in his vehicle with a young child in the back at the time.

During the incident, Dowd rolled himself into the back of the car with the child, and police decided to intervene to protect the youngster.

In the process, Dowd struck a police officer, causing them to suffer a nosebleed.

On July 16, the victim ran into Dowd, who started shouting abuse at her near a primary school.

He had also made a series of anonymous calls to the victim. She eventually answered the phone and heard Dowd shouting “vulgar remarks”.

She had also seen Dowd watching her from a park close to her home.

However, in mitigation, George Sorrell said that Dowd is “not a man of violence”.

“There is nothing to suggest that he has a background of violence,” Mr Sorrell said.

The solicitor said that Dowd was behaving in a more “reckless” manner when getting involved in the altercation with the police, and was feeling “rejected” by the victim he stalked.

Dowd was handed an 18-month community order, as well as a restraining order on his ex-partner for the same amount of time.

He will also have to wear a GPS monitoring tag for six months and pay £100 in compensation to the police officer he assaulted.