A Lynn man has been back in court for drug possession.

Nicholas Symonds, 35, was found with two grams of cocaine, worth about £200.

The offence with a class A drug on March 24 meant that he breached a six-month conditional discharge for possession of a class B drug.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (52753442)

Symonds, who pleaded guilty, told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday that he had fallen into taking drugs after a relationship break-up.

“In 2019/2020 I was doing a lot of cocaine and my life spiralled out of control,” he said.

The defendant, of Gaywood Road, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £84 in costs and a victim surcharge. No action was taken for the breach of the conditional discharge