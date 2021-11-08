King's Lynn man back in court for cocaine possession
Published: 07:30, 08 November 2021
A Lynn man has been back in court for drug possession.
Nicholas Symonds, 35, was found with two grams of cocaine, worth about £200.
The offence with a class A drug on March 24 meant that he breached a six-month conditional discharge for possession of a class B drug.
Symonds, who pleaded guilty, told Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday that he had fallen into taking drugs after a relationship break-up.
“In 2019/2020 I was doing a lot of cocaine and my life spiralled out of control,” he said.
The defendant, of Gaywood Road, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £84 in costs and a victim surcharge. No action was taken for the breach of the conditional discharge