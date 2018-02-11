Relatives of West Norfolk dementia patients urged to fill in form to help ambulance staff

Relatives and carers of people living with dementia in West Norfolk are being urged to fill in a booklet to help ambulance crews provide person-centred care.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) is asking people to fill in the ‘This is me’ form, supported by the Alzheimer’s Society.

The form provides an easy and practical way of recording who the person is – including details of the person’s cultural and family background, events, people and places from their lives, preferences, routines and their personality.

Once completed, the booklet allows ambulance crews and other healthcare professionals who have contact with patients with dementia to see the person behind the disease rather than just the disease.

Duncan Moore, area clinical lead and dementia lead for the trust, said: “As part of the trust’s dementia strategy we have identified that having this booklet completed and available to our crews can really make a positive difference to the patient we’re treating.

“At times of increased distress and anxiety for a patient living with dementia, it gives us a route in to the person.

“The information contained helps to support our care delivery and overcome barriers within communication.

“It allows our staff to support the patient better throughout their contact with us and help them deliver outstanding care with compassion and understanding.

“Seeing the person behind the disease rather than the disease is the trust’s ethos and booklets like ‘This is me’ help empower our staff in their ambition to deliver person centred care to all our patients.”

To download and print the booklet,visit the Alzheimer’s Society website at: www.alzheimers.org.uk.