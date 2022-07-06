The first data released from last year's Census gives an indication of all the people and households in West Norfolk.

The census is a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of England and Wales. The last census was run in March 2021.

Data available now is confined to population but further key statistics for each area will be released in the coming months covering economy, housing, children and young people, crime, deprivation, health and environment.

Census Day was March 21, 2021 (57810948)

For the first time, it will also include information on armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The census gives us the richest possible picture of society across England and Wales and is hugely important to inform decisions about all of our public services, from education to healthcare, and across the private sector,” said Pete Benton, deputy national statistician for the Office of National Statistics.

On March 21 last year, there were around 916,200 people living in Norfolk - an increase of around 58,300 (or 6.8 per cent) compared with Census Day 2011. This compares with an 8.3 per cent increase for the East of England and a 6.3 per cent increase for England and Wales.

There are very many wards in West Norfolk for which data has been collected, too many for the Lynn News to list.

However, we have picked out a few examples of the population statistics, as they stood on Census Day last year.

Fairstead had an estimated 6,930 people.

Of those, just under a quarter (24.6 per cent) were aged 15 or under. Only 12 per cent were aged 65 or older.

In Norfolk the comparative percentages were 16.9 per cent and 24.9 per cent.

The estimated population of Swaffham ward was 8,333, with females being the largest proportion at just under 53 per cent.

In that area a third of people are aged 65 or older.

And more than one in 20 people (6.1 per cent) are at least 85 years old.

In Downham Old Town, the breakdown of ages of the 3,344 people almost replicated the percentages for both the county and England.

Some 55.9 per cent were between 16 and 64 years old and 22.9 per cent were older.

Clenchwarton had almost exactly the same number of males as females - the ward's total being 2,705.

And it seems a popular choice for older people to live.

In all five-year categories between the ages of 55 and 80, Clenchwarton was above the average for both Norfolk and England.

The greatest difference was in the 70-74 category in which Clenchwarton had 9.5 per cent of its population, in comparison to Norfolk (6.8) and England (five).

For more information on Census data as it applies to each ward visit norfolkinsight.org.uk