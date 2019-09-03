Relief as King's Lynn man found safe

A King's Lynn man has been found safe after family members were concerned for his safety.

Jay Evans, 40, is well after he had not been seen since Friday.

His friend Mark Fiander had said it was out of character for Jay to disappear without contacting anyone.

Jay Evans

But Mr Fiander confirmed the good news this afternoon.

He said: "Just to let you know we have found him and he is safe. If everyone can respect Kim, Sharon and Jay's privacy at this difficult time."

Spanish Police had been informed of his disappearance after it was suspected Mr Evans had boarded a flight to Alicante.