If you watched the Queen's funeral service yesterday, you may have spotted some faces who have West Norfolk connections.

Three religious figures were involved in the service, including the rector of Sandringham Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams who delivered prayers.

Former Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Revd David Conner - now the Dean of Windsor - led the Queen's committal service at St George's Chapel.

The Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd David Conner, who was the Bishop of Lynn from 1994-1998, during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Rev Conner, who was Bishop of Lynn from 1994 to 1998, also represented the church during the ceremony at Westminster, and previously conducted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding back in 2018.

Also in attendance was Vaughn Wright, originally from Lynn, who is now the Verger for St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Sandringham's rector Rev Williams, who took up the post just a couple of weeks ago, read prayers in the Royal Chapel of Windsor.

The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, rector of Sandringham

Among those who took to Twitter to praise him were his son, who said he "smashed it".

Rev Williams is rector of Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church, where the Queen attended services on her Christmas stays on the Royal Estate.