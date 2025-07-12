A religious group has been busy raising money for Lynn’s Night Shelter over the past year.

The West Norfolk Circle Nr 231 of the Catholic Catenian Association decided to raise money for the shelter, which provides help to the homeless.

The group was pleased to raise £1,005 for the night shelter during the 2024-25 year.

Members of the Circle Nr 231 of the Catholic Catenian Association presenting the cheque to Lucy McKitterick from King's Lynn's Night Shelter

Lucy McKitterick received the cheque from Chris Davey, past-president of the Circle, accompanied by fellow Catenians Peter Eyre and Peter Coates.

The Night Shelter welcomes guests throughout the winter with around three referrals for each vacancy available.

It provides residents with a room of their own, with 24-hour pastoral care. It currently receives no local or national government funding.

Around 30% of the annual budget comes from Housing Benefit for eligible guests, and the remainder is sourced from grant funding and community fundraising.

The Night Shelter will now be able to respond by opening all year round from summer 2025.