Work to relocate a hospital’s helipad will begin in the new year after plans were approved by West Norfolk Council.

The helipad at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is currently at the top end of the site, but will be temporarily moved to farmland on the opposite side of the B1145 – with aims to have it fully functional by next summer.

The development comes after the QEH was included in the Government’s New Hospital Programme, which will allow for a new building – with a rooftop helipad – to go up on the site’s current main car park.

The helipad relocation was approved in October by the borough council’s planning committee, and work to complete it is set to start in January.

Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities at the QEH, said: “Work commencing on our new temporary helipad is a real milestone in our journey towards bringing a state-of-the-art hospital to Lynn.

“This is a vital resource for our hospital and this relocation to a nearby site will allow us to progress plans for our new hospital whilst still ensuring patient safety and quality of care.

“My personal thanks for the support of local landowners who have made this possible. We are working with key partners invested in this area to ensure this relocation works for all involved.”

While the temporary helipad is in place, patients who arrive there will be conveyed by a waiting ambulance to the emergency department.

Richard Hindson, director of operations and infrastructure at East Anglian Air Ambulance (EEAA), said: “The helipad at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is of huge importance to EAAA’s 24/7 life-saving operations in the region. It enables EAAA crews to transfer critically ill and injured patients to the hospital for further treatment.

“As a charity, we are working hard on the development of a strategic helipad infrastructure in the region. The new helipad at QEH supports that vision, and EAAA expects to use the new helipad around 100 times every year.

“It is great to work in partnership with the QEH to achieve this for the benefit of our patients and the communities we are proud to serve.”