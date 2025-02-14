It is Jo Rust’s turn to write the week;y Friday Politics column, where she highlights remarkable women in West Norfolk’s civic roles…

Although when you read this it’ll be Valentine’s Day and talking about International Women’s Day might seem a bit premature, I think there’s nothing more relevant than sharing the love about the number of amazing women that we have heading our organisation at the present time as well as those we commemorate from the past.

A Gaywood group set up to offer residents the opportunity to develop their creativity named themselves after Margery Kempe, whose work was widely considered the first autobiography in the English Language.

Cllr Jo Rust discusses women in civic roles in Lynn, past and present

Born in 1373 Margery was a mystic who personified multi-tasking, combining being a parent to 14 children, communing with God, travelling the world and dictating The Book of Margery Kempe which illustrated her visions and religious and mystical experiences.

Skip a few centuries and in 1752 Fanny Burney was born in Lynn. She was an English satirical novelist, playwright and diarist who had a long writing career that gained her a reputation as one of the UK’s foremost literary authors.

Moving forward to 1862 we had the birth of Ada Neale, then Coxon, who after moving to Lynn from Emneth, played an active part in civic life in the town.

Ada served as chair of both the Women’s Unionist Association and the King’s Lynn Unionist and Conservative Association as well as being the vice chair of the Men’s Conservative and Unionist Association!

She was the first female councillor of the Borough of Lynn and became Lynn’s first female mayor in 1925. We have to remember that universal suffrage for women was only granted in 1928, so her achievements should not be downplayed.

Ada also became our town’s first female Chief Magistrate and in 1929 was awarded an OBE for her service to the public and politics.

This trail-blazing woman wasn’t finished there though as, at the age of 70, she completed her studies and was called to The Bar. An incredible achievement bearing in mind that it was only ten years after the first woman had been called.

Since Ada, our town has continued to see women in leadership roles with 14 more women serving as mayor.

Women are seen in other key roles too, Chief Executive of our Borough Council, Kate Blakemore, working alongside Michelle Drewery the Section 151 Officer and Alexa Baker, our Chief Monitoring Officer.

Three amazing women leading our council through turbulent times with a Local Government Reorganisation taking place combined with the financial challenges many councils are facing.

We also have women leading our local hospital, Alice Webb, our police force, Sonia Humphreys and military RAF Station Commander, Leonie Boyd.

And I mustn’t omit Dr Jane Steen, Bishop of Lynn nor Gill Rejzi who is Chair of Governors at the College of West Anglia.

Our Borough Council has prepared an assembly pack for schools which will help to encourage children to learn about their local history and the inspirational women who have featured so heavily in it.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8 th let’s look at our current leaders and those who helped to pave their way and appreciate all that they have done.

I, for one, am grateful and hope that my own two daughters and granddaughter continue in this fashion and blaze a trail in Norfolk. This article also remembers three amazing local women who died too early – Dr Deborah Holman, Keely McGuinness and Amanda Colville.