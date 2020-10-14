'Remember Them at home', pleads West Norfolk's Mayor

People in West Norfolk are being urged to honour the Fallen at home this Remembrance Sunday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on public events.

Officials are drawing up plans for an invite-only service at Lynn’s Tower Gardens on November 8, which will be streamed on the borough council’s social media platforms.

There will also be no public ceremony at the Gaywood Clock, though local church leaders say wreaths will be laid there later in the day.

Lynn's Tower Gardens was packed during last year's Remembrance Sunday service, but people are being urged to stay away this year.

Hundreds of people traditionally attend Remembrance events, which mark the end of hostilities in the First World War in 1918.

However, with continuing restrictions on gatherings, people are being encouraged to stay at home or only visit Tower Gardens once the formal ceremony has finished.

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson said today: “Remembrance Sunday is as important this year as any but unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, we cannot gather in our usual numbers at Remembrance ceremonies.

“I know that the borough council has already cancelled or postponed all its public events during the Coronavirus outbreak, and it would be inappropriate to keep this event open to everyone, whilst keeping to the social distancing rules.

“Many of us involved in these ceremonies, including me, are no spring chickens and we would not forgive ourselves if we transmitted the virus to someone who then became seriously ill.

“We will therefore do our best to have a meaningful ceremony whilst keeping to social distancing rules.”

Attendance at the Tower Gardens service will be limited to civic dignataries and representatives of military organisations.

Groups who would like a wreath to be laid on their behalf are being advised to contact the Civics office at Lynn’s town hall by emailing civics@west-norfolk.gov.uk to make arrangements to leave a wreath there in the days leading up to the service.

However, officials have advised that the numbers available will be limited.

A Remembrance service will also take place at the St Faith’s Church in Gaywood at 10.30am on November 8, though attendance will be limited to representatives from the Royal British Legion, the borough council and the Uniformed Youth Organisations.

The event will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page, StFaithsGaywoodLEP.