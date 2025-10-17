West Norfolk is immersed in history, and its pub scene is no different.

Pubs remain an important part of our society, whether it be to celebrate an occasion or get together with a friend for a pint or two.

However, the number of drinkers in pubs has dwindled over the years, resulting in many closures of venues.

Lynn and West Norfolk have numerous lost pubs. Picture: Iliffe

Could it be an increase in the variety of other ways people enjoy their free time? Or perhaps the increase in younger people preferring to stay at home on the weekends?

Several buildings that housed former West Norfolk pubs remain preserved, while serving a completely different purpose entirely.

In this feature, we highlight some of the hundreds of lost pubs around West Norfolk…

A beer and wine at Lynn’s Wetherspoon pub. Picture: Kris Johnston

Lynn:

Seeping with history, Lynn’s town centre was once packed full of pubs.

The town’s past as a major port meant that pubs were needed to serve sailors, as well as thirsty residents, especially during the 16th century.

A pint of lager or a gin and tonic certainly would not have been on the menu. Ale and beer would have been the popular tipples, as well as simple meals like pottage and bread.

The Crown & Mitre pub is seeping with history

Lynn’s Crown and Mitre pub, which reopened in August 2023, is thought to have existed as far back as the 16th century. It certainly would not have been serving the gourmet dishes it does today.

Another historic venue that remains open is The Lattice House, which has been owned by numerous individuals over the years.

It reopened earlier this year after Daniel High and Perry Sturge decided to take it on.

The Lattice House is a historic drinking venue in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

It is thought there are around 100 lost pubs in Lynn, while there are currently 30 pubs open in the town and surrounding areas.

Some have closed in more recent years, while others shut their doors in the late 1800s to early 1900s.

Those who have lived in Lynn for several years may remember the Tudor Rose on 6 St Nicolas Street, which was open between 1974 and 2018.

Woolmarket House on St Nicholas Street in Lynn was once the venue of the Tudor Rose pub. Picture: Rebekah Chilvers

The pub was situated in the historic Woolmarket House, which is now a bed and breakfast.

You may have also had a pint in the Queens Arms, which was at 14-15 London Road.

The drinking venue closed down in 2011, and is now home to the West Norfolk Islamic Centre.

Stepping back even further in time, the Hulk Inn, at 38 Bridge Street, greeted drinkers from 1834.

The West Norfolk Islamic Centre on London Road was once The Queens Arms. Picture: Google Maps

The pub most likely got its name from the town’s port history, as a hulk is a ship that is incapable of sailing at sea.

Previously, the pub was known as The Ship’s Hulk from around 1736.

The Hulk Inn was closed down in 1970. It is now the Friends’ Meeting House, which was bought by the Quakers in 1986.

King's Lynn Friends Meeting House on Bridge Street was once the Hulk Inn. Picture: Google Maps

Another pub with a fitting name pertaining to Lynn’s fishing history is the Jovial Fisherman, located on North Street.

The Jovial Fisherman was thought to have been opened in 1861, but was closed in 1907 following a referral to the Compensation Authority.

A former venue that you may have driven past numerous times without giving it a second thought is the former Prince Of Wales.

The Royal Gourmet restaurant in Lynn was once another historic pub. Picture: Google Maps

Located on the corner of the Southgate Roundabout, it first became a licensed pub in 1845 and later became an Irish-themed drinking spot in 1997.

It was known as O’Tool’s before it closed, and has now been the home of the Royal Gourmet restaurant since 2019.

Notable names:

Lynn certainly had some interesting pub names throughout history, which are eye-catching.

There are a total of 30 pubs in Lynn and surrounding areas. Picture: iStock

Take the Cheshire Cheese at 8 High Street, which closed down in 1960, as an example.

Other standout names include the Flowerpot, Grampus, Grapes, Honest Lawyer, Spotted Cow and Three Pigeons.

Downham:

The Whalebone in Downham Market is one of the town’s two remaining pubs

A town once bustling with pubs now only has two remaining. The Live and Let Live and the JD Wetherspoon pub The Whalebone, which was formerly the White Hart, are the only pubs remaining in Downham.

There are thought to be around eight historic closed-down pubs in the town.

One that many will remember is the picturesque Castle Hotel on High Street. The Grade II-listed building was owned by Howard and Helen Fradley, who sold the business in 2018 after 25 years.

The Castle Hotel in Downham has remained closed for several years.

As well as operating as a busy pub, it was also a hotel and now looks set to turn into accommodation for the homeless.

The same stretch of road was once home to the Rampant Horse, which was open from 1830 to 1946.

The building was close to the Swan Pub, which closed down suddenly a couple of years ago and has remained boarded up ever since.

The Coffee Pot Tavern was also close by, which ironically is now the home of Together Dental. This pub closed down in 1983.

One pint of Neck Oil at the Lattice House in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

Until 2020, The Cock Tavern, on 43-45 Lynn Road, offered “good homemade food and traditional ales”.

It was first opened by John Stevens in 1836, but later closed down during the Covid pandemic.

Fakenham:

This was once The Bull at Fakenham, which closed in 2018. Picture: Google Maps

A total of 16 buildings in Fakenham were once pubs in their previous lives.

Did you ever pop into The Bull, on 41 Bridge Street, for a pint?

It closed down in 2018, but it is thought that the historic pub had been running since 1837.

William H Brown in Fakenham was once where the Royal Oak pub was. Picture: Google Maps

Over at 18 Oak Street, The Royal Oak first opened its doors to those wanting a drink in 1789.

At various times, the pub was known as The Oak. It closed in December 1975 and is now the home of William H Brown Estate Agents.

Swaffham and Hunstanton:

Swaffham has a total of seven lost pubs, including the most recent closed-down pub The King’s Arms on Market Place in 2020.

The oldest pub on record to have been in the town was the White Swan, which closed down in 1903 on Castle Acre Street.

According to the Lost Pubs Project, there are no lost pubs on record in Hunstanton.

Some from the villages:

This property on Plough Lane was once the Plough Inn. Picture: Google Maps

Many rural pockets around West Norfolk are lucky if they have a village pub these days.

However, it used to be a completely different story entirely, with some having multiple options to wander to for a pint.

Watlington now has The Angel pub, serving high-class food and beverages to locals, as well as others who have travelled even further.

This building on Plough Lane in Watlington was once a pub. Picture: Google Maps

But on Plough Lane, there was the Plough Inn, which is now a residential home after the pub’s closure in 1958.

On the same road, there is what was the Queen’s Head, which now serves as a property/ holiday cottage. This has some signage on the front to commemorate its history, but it is unknown as to when the pub close

The Railway Tavern used to be in close proximity to the village’s railway station, which still operates on the Greater Northern line today.

The pub was the perfect spot for busy travellers to stop off and relax with an alcoholic beverage.

Where is your favourite surviving pub in West Norfolk? Picture: iStock

It was opened by Maria Perry in 1851, and had around nine other licensees during its time, including Sarah Fendley, William Fendley and William Carter.

However, The Railway Tavern did not survive as long as the station, and closed down in 1970 when it was in the hands of Lynn Smith.

Around 23 miles away in Docking, the village has The Railway Inn Pub.

Docking had four other pubs open throughout its time, three of which have closed within the past 20 years.

This includes The Hare, which was a Grade II-listed pub which was converted into holiday homes in 2005.

Dating back even further, The Plough Inn on Chequers Street closed back in 1969 and is now under residential use.

Hilgay was also once the home of several pubs, including The Bell, The Dog and Duck, The George and Dragon and The Swan Inn.

There are many more lost pubs across West Norfolk.

Do you know of any? Send us your reminiscences and pictures by emailing newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk