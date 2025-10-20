Members of the public are being invited to a number of events across the district to honour those who served.

Acts of remembrance are set to take place in Lynn, Gaywood, Hunstanton and Downham on November 9, to mark Remembrance Sunday.

West Norfolk’s mayor, Cllr Andy Bullen, will be leading a ceremony at the war memorial in Lynn’s Tower Gardens at 11am after a procession from the Saturday Market Place.

Services will be held in Lynn, Downham, Hunstanton and Gaywood

He will be joined by representatives from the community and organisations to lay wreaths and pay their respects, and The Last Post will play to signal the beginning of a two-minute silence.

Following the commemoration, a service will be held at the town’s minster, which will be conducted by the Reverend Canon Dr Mark Dimond.

Meanwhile, deputy mayor Cllr Steve Bearshaw, will be attending St Faith’s Church in Gaywood for a garden service at 10:15am.

Another procession will then head to the landmark clock tower on Lynn Road, ready for another moment of silence at 11am.

In Hunstanton, the mayor, Cllr Tony Bishopp, will be joined by Cllr Paul Beal, in Esplanade Gardens at 10:30am, and at 2pm, Cllr Bullen will be heading to Downham’s town hall for the start of a parade as well as an additional service at the war memorial.

Those interested in other Remembrance Day events are being encouraged to check parish council websites for more information.