Following the Christmas and New Year bank holidays residents are being reminded to check when their waste and recycling collections will take place during January by visiting west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins.

Paul Kunes, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for the environment, said: "Please remember that you can put additional recycling in any clear bag and put it out with your green recycling bin for collection.

"Additional black bin waste can be put out for collection with your black bin but must be in a bin bag secured with an official red tag.

New food waste bins and kitchen caddies, for King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council. (53908855)

"These can be purchased at west-norfolk.gov.uk/redtag for £1.95 each plus £2.00 postage per order.

"I appreciate the support that our collection crews get from West Norfolk residents."

The borough is also keen to remind residents that they can now put food waste into ordinary plastic bags before placing it in food caddies rather than using expensive compostable liners.

Kitchen food waste caddies can be lined with old plastic carrier bags, bread bags, fruit and veg bags and other freezer/sandwich bags.

This will keep their caddy and outside bin clean and hygienic - and also provide an additional use for single-use plastic bags. Alternatively, caddies can be lined with newspaper.

Mr Kunes said: "Using the food waste caddies is easier and more hygienic than before.

"I hope this will encourage more people to make use of them instead of putting food waste into the black bins.

"I’m also pleased to say that, for the first time ever, brown bin collections continued through the festive period this year. Please check on the borough council website to see when your collection will take place."

Food waste from caddies is sent to an anaerobic digestor where the bags are stripped out, and the rotting waste then produces methane which is then burnt to produce clean electricity.

The remaining food waste is pasteurised before being used as fertiliser by farmers, reducing the need to put chemicals on the land.

Find out more about your collection here west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins

You can also dispose of any excess waste by taking it to household waste recycling centres. Check here norfolk.gov.uk for opening times and locations.

To report that your bin has not been emptied, please search for 'missed bin' at west-norfolk.gov.uk or call 0330 1099220 before 5pm on the next working day.

The call centre is working on Saturday during the January catch up to help residents if there are any missed bins.