A businessman in Lynn has said the decision to remove a set of traffic lights in the centre of the town has had a negative impact on his business.

Jim Wheels, of J and I Motor Engineers, said the removal of traffic lights from the junction at London Road and Valingers Road has caused major problems.

He said this decision has caused traffic flow issues as well as putting people off from going to the motor engineer shop, which is located on Valingers Road.

Local authorities originally removed the lights in April with an extra lane being added for the turn off to Valingers Road.

This was to ease congestion as part of a transport study carried out by Norfolk County Council.

Mr Wheels said: “There have already been accidents there, and traffic has been building up all the way to the Southgates in the morning.

“It’s all set up as an absolute nightmare, and it has affected our business as passing trade cannot be bothered to turn down Valingers Road as it’s simply not accessible.”

The current arrangements for Valingers Road are in place while a wider transport study is undertaken by Norfolk County Council on behalf of the borough council.

The objectives of the study include providing a safe environment for travel of all modes, encouraging town centre accessibility, managing traffic congestion, encouraging public transport and reducing harmful emissions.

Mr Wheels continued: “From our point of view at J and I, it’s even worse because we have to be in and out of the area all day long, but that is proving very difficult.

“Cars come steaming down from Southgates going at least 30mph, which is an absolute nightmare.

“I have nearly had a collision with a police car myself trying to get out.”

The measures were put in place temporarily, and Mr Wheels said he has been in contact with Chris Bamfied, executive director at the borough council, about the issue.

“The council do not seem to give a hoot. They take it upon themselves to do it,” said Mr Wheels.

A council spokesman said: “The current arrangements for Valingers Road are in place while a wider transport study is undertaken by Norfolk County Council on our behalf.

“Mr Wheels should put his concerns about traffic issues and road safety in writing to us so that we can send it on to Norfolk County Council, for consideration in their modelling.

“In respect of concerns over impact on business, again, this should be put in writing and sent to us at the borough council, so that we can ascertain whether any business rates relief might be available.

“Traffic is clearly a concern, which is why the wider transport study has been commissioned.”