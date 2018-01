Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to trace a man who has connections to Lynn.

Officers say that Stephen Barnes, 44, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

It is believed Barnes could be in the Great Yarmouth area but he also has connections to Lynn.

Anyone who may have seen Barnes, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.