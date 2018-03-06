Renewed calls for tougher sentences after police officers assaulted in King’s Lynn

Three police officers were assaulted while on duty during two separate incidents in Lynn at the weekend.

Two officers were assaulted after arresting a man on Norfolk Street at about 8pm on Saturday.

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account on Sunday said: “Officers were kicked in the head and face, causing minor cuts and bruising #unacceptable.”

Replying to the post on Twitter, West Norfolk councillor Sam Sandell said: “This is the first tweet I’ve read this morning. I’m appalled at reading this.

“Tougher sentences for thugs. That’s basically what they are. I support @LorneGreenPCC in trying to get this achieved.

“All these officers are doing is their job. Wishing the officers all the best.”

A second incident happened at about 1.30am on Sunday when two men were arrested on Norfolk Street.

Officers said on Twitter: “One of the males was abusive to police and when an officer tried to arrest him his friend assaulted the officer by pushing him away.

“Both then ran away but were quickly detained and now in the cells. #ProtectTheProtectors.”

Protect the Protectors is a national campaign calling for better protection for emergency workers, something which Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green is supporting.

Mr Green has urged residents to tell their MPs to back tougher sentences for attacks on emergency workers ahead of a Parliamentary debate on the issue next month.

Speaking of the incidents on Twitter, Mr Green said: “A kick in the face and head of us all. Protect our protectors.

“If you agree to increase of sentences from six months to max five years ask your MP before April to promote in Parliament.”