A transformational theatre project expected to bring millions of pounds into West Norfolk’s economy and create international interest in Lynn has been endorsed.

West Norfolk Council’s cabinet, the Lynn Town Board and the charity that will oversee the day-to-day running of the Guildhall theatre have all expressed strong support for the development of plans for its full renovation and refurbishment.

Estimates predict that following the redevelopment, footfall and customer spend could help to generate around £30million for the local economy.

Exciting proposals to refurbish and restore the Guildhall theatre in Lynn have been endorsed

In addition, a large number of jobs will be created through the project, including during the construction and the ongoing operation of the site.

Those involved say the ambition for the site is to make it a place for the whole community, incorporating low-cost tickets for residents and school visits, building on the work with schools that has already begun.

Now, the plans for the Guildhall site will move to RIBA stage 4 design (technical design and procurement) - with progress also underscored by the recent submission of a planning application for the project.

Exciting plans are in store for Lynn's Guildhall theatre. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader of the borough council and cabinet member for business and culture, said: “The Guildhall has the potential to be one of West Norfolk’s most popular visitor attractions with huge economic benefits for our area.

“The project will support the creation of new creative businesses and an exciting cultural venue for a whole range of activities, events and performances which will create a variety of jobs within the community.

“This is a project that will benefit everyone in West Norfolk, and it represents an opportunity for businesses working in tourism, hospitality, and retail which could benefit hugely from footfall generated by a revitalised Guildhall.

“In addition, the redevelopment of the Guildhall could act as a platform for the promotion of the rest of our wonderful heritage assets in West Norfolk.”

Last year, floorboards on which Shakespeare is believed to have walked were discovered at the theatre

At the heart of the plans for the Guildhall site is developing the venue’s Shakespeare connections.

The original floorboards the Bard is believed to have performed on were discovered in 2023, and are believed to date from the early 15th century.

Further research is taking place to explore this exciting history, including the links with Robert Armin, Shakespeare’s comedian who was born in the town.

St George's Guildhall in Lynn is set to be restored and refurbished

More discoveries, led by the council’s creative director Tim FitzHigham - who was recently asked to speak at The International Shakespeare Conference at the Shakespeare Institute - are expected to be revealed as the work moves forward.

Vicky Etheridge, interim chair of Lynn Town Board, said: “The Guildhall offers a huge opportunity not just for King’s Lynn but our whole area and the Town Board is pleased to support the development of the next stage of plans.

“Realising the aspirations for this project will result in an exciting and engaging space for local people and visitors alike. We expect the impact of the redevelopment of the Guildhall to be huge, and it could truly be a transformational catalyst for the town and West Norfolk.”

Natalie Evans, Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, chair of trustees of the St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub Charity, said: “The Guildhall is an iconic venue with enormous potential to bring cultural, educational and economic benefits to Lynn and West Norfolk.

“We are delighted by the council’s renewed commitment to the regeneration of the site.

“Through close partnership working, we are laying the ground to ensure that, as a charity, we are in a position to maximise the opportunity for local people and attract visitors from around the world.”