A couple are preparing for the grand opening of an all-you-can-eat cafe which is coming to town early next year.

The Brunch House, which will be housed in the former Carousel Cafe premises on St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn, will offer an all-you-can-eat bottomless brunch as well as breakfast rolls and sweet treats.

Keely Cobb and Daniel Puxty, the couple from Lynn who bought the establishment, are aiming to open on January 6 with Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk attending for a fundraiser where £1 will be donated to King’s Lynn Night Shelter for every breakfast bought.

The Brunch House, formerly The Carousel Cafe, will be on the St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn. Pictures: Keely Cobb

Keely Cobb and her boyfriend Daniel Puxty

“I’ve always wanted to open a coffee shop and when I met Danny, I found out that he had the same idea,” said Keely.

“The location is ideal because there’s free parking and it’s within walking distance from town, so people can get there easily – plus all the shops on the park could bring in a lot of customers.”

She added: “We just want to create a clean place, with good customer service, great food and a community feel.”

Work is currently under way to transform the premises

Prices for the buffet-style brunch will be £12.99 per adult, £8.99 for OAPs, £6.99 for under 12s and £2.49 for those aged four and under.

Keely thanked everyone for the support online and in person which she said was “absolutely amazing” and she’s “more excited than ever” to open doors in the new year.