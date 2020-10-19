Lynn’s hospital has announced a partnership with a renowned Norfolk chef who has supported NHS staff throughout the pandemic.

Charlie Hodson of Hodson & Co Deli & Cheese Room and Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes will become the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s (QEH) chef patron.

He will raise awareness of the health benefits of good nutrition and loan his nationally accredited expertise in the creation of new patient and staff menus.

Pictured are QEH chief executive Caroline Shaw and deputy chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight alongside Charlie Hodson and Stewart Nimmo. Picture: QEH (42762425)

Mr Hodson said: “Since the beginning of Covid -19, I have seen many organisations go above and beyond in their local communities, even when they were struggling themselves.

“Businesses stepped up and realised the monumental task our NHS had on its hands.”

He added that his relationship with the Gayton Road hospital has developed during the pandemic, and praised the tireless efforts of staff “under the amazing leadership” of chief executive Caroline Shaw and deputy chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight.

Mr Hodson and The Victoria Inn team joined the hospital’s catering team in creating ‘Pork Three Ways’ and ‘Butternut squash and celeriac terrine’ for QEH staff in June.

He will be working alongside catering manager Stewart Nimmo and Hannah Lodge, head of dietetics, in his new role as chef patron.

The hospital has said all three are committed to providing “a range of high quality food and drink for patients and staff alike”.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Charlie has decided to become our chef patron.

“I’m really excited for Charlie to work with our fantastic catering team. Our teams work so hard all year round to feed our patients and staff and I’m grateful that Charlie is recognising this and wants to be involved.”

Mr Hodson said the friendship with the hospital began with “chance” social media posts with Amanda-Jane Weir, head of staff engagement at the hospital.

He added: “I am delighted to be able to give something back to a hospital that has given so much to me and was at the forefront of my own personal road to recovery and for that, I am forever grateful.”