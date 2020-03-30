Rent-to-own retailer with King's Lynn branch goes into administration

BrightHouse, the largest ‘rent-to-own’ retailer in the UK which has a branch in Lynn, has collapsed with administrators looking to save parts of the business.

The retailer, which has struggled in recent years, is thought to have been toppled over the edge by the coronvirus outbreak.

It forced the firm to close all its stores including its branch on Broad Street.

Bright House in King's Lynn. (32672929)

It is understood the collapse of the firm, which offers pay-per-week deals on household items, will put 2,400 jobs, nationwide, at risk.

On Friday, news of BrightHouse's potential collapse was reported widely, with Sky News reporting accountancy firm Grant Thornton would oversee the administration.

