A historic pub which has been taken on by new owners will be reopening next week.

The Lattice House, which is now owned by Perry Sturge and Daniel High, has had significant electrical works done to it so that it can have a “sustainable future”.

The pair are making final touches to the venue, which will also have a bar and grill restaurant upstairs, and it is almost ready to open.

The Lattice House is set to open next week. Picture: Kris Johnston

The pub’s beer garden has also been refurbished with tiered seating so visitors can enjoy a drink in the sun.

Perry, Daniel and the rest of The Lattice House team will be welcoming back customers on Wednesday, July 9.

Downstairs, the pub will be offering real ales, cocktails, spirits and wine, priced at a “competitive rate”, as well as bar-style food.

New signs market The Lattice House as a 'historic 15th century bar and grill tavern'. Picture: Kris Johnston

Upstairs, an “Instagrammable” seating area with plush sofas will greet visitors before they move into the dining area.

Steaks, fajitas and ribs are some of the dishes available as part of The Lattice House’s new evening menu.

At lunchtime, jacket potatoes, ciabattas and more will be available from 12-4pm.

A carvery will be available on Sundays, offering an array of different meats.

In the future, Perry and Daniel hope to bring experiences to The Lattice House’s function room, including murder mystery events, Tudor experiences and more.

The function room will also be available to book out for events such as conferences, wakes and Christmas parties.

The pub has had numerous owners throughout the years and has closed on several occasions.

However, Perry and Daniel believe that they have made the building “sustainable” to run.

Daniel said: “The building has had no electrical upgrades since it was a Wetherspoon.

“A lot of the electrics have been modified, and everything has been cleaned out.

“We have listened to a lot of comments recently. We know people have a lot of scepticism, but we want to try and buck the trend.

“We want to keep it as sustainable as possible.”

Perry is keen to work with traders around West Norfolk.

He said: “We want to work with local people and even the council, possibly in the future.

“I think it is really important to work with local produce.”

To book a table, people can visit The Lattice House’s Facebook page.

A phone number will be launched online soon.