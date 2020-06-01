Home   News   Article

Reopening date for King's Lynn Primark announced

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 10:42, 01 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:44, 01 June 2020

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has said it is working to reopen all its 153 stores in England, including in Lynn, on June 15.

It comes after the Government gave non-essential retailers the go-ahead to welcome customers again.

ABF expects to have reopened 281 of its stores by that date, having already reopened 112 of its sites across mainland Europe.

Read more
BusinessKings Lynn

More by this author

Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE