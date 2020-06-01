Reopening date for King's Lynn Primark announced
Published: 10:42, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 10:44, 01 June 2020
Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has said it is working to reopen all its 153 stores in England, including in Lynn, on June 15.
It comes after the Government gave non-essential retailers the go-ahead to welcome customers again.
ABF expects to have reopened 281 of its stores by that date, having already reopened 112 of its sites across mainland Europe.
