A town centre road remains closed as work to repair a sinkhole continues - with no hint as to when it will reopen.

King Street in Lynn has been shut off to drivers since yesterday morning (Wednesday) as Norfolk County Council highways crews attempt to fix the damage.

Part of the road collapsed on Saturday, with police taping the area off to alert motorists.

King Street in Lynn is currently closed as work continues on a sinkhole

Anglian Water teams were at the site yesterday, but found no problems with its infrastructure.

Now, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson has said: "We are aware of an issue with the road which has created a sinkhole.

"We have closed the road while inspections and repairs are carried out and thank people for their patience."

One resident described the sinkhole, which is close to St George's Guildhall, as "deep".