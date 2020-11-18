Work is currently taking place to repair a burst water main on a central Lynn street.

Norfolk Street is closed due to Anglian Water teams working to repair the pipe and damaged road surface.

A spokesman for the company said: "A road closure is in place to allow our teams to work safely while making the repair, which includes working with a number of other utilities and services within the area.

Norfolk Street in King's Lynn is currently closed due to a burst water main. Picture: SUBMITTED

"Despite the closure to the road, businesses along Norfolk Street still remain open during this time.

"We’d like to apologise to local road users for any inconvenience this is causing, and we’d like to thank them for their continued patience while we complete this work.”

There was disruption on Norfolk Street around lunchtime this afternoon as a lorry became stuck when attempting to drive down the road.

Norfolk Street in King's Lynn is currently closed due to a burst water main. Picture: SUBMITTED

A resident who lives just behind Norfolk Street described it as "pandemonium" and said she was generally fed up with multiple vehicles using the road as a shortcut.