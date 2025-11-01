A prison sentence could be on the horizon for a 25-year-old who was caught with a Class B drug.

Repeat offender Ernestas Karalius, of London Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted possession of amphetamine.

In April, he was warned that he could face a spell in prison after he stole from Heron Foods in the Vancouver Quarter.

Karalius appeared at the Lynn court on Thursday

On June 27, he was arrested for unrelated matters at his home address. Officers discovered a quantity of the Class B drug while carrying out a search of the property.

By committing this offence, Karalius put himself in breach of a suspended sentence order given to him in September last year for causing actual bodily harm and having a bladed article in his possession.

On Thursday, magistrates decided their sentencing powers were insufficient and sent Karalius to Norwich Crown Court on November 10.

He was released on unconditional bail.