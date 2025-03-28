It’s not every day you receive an invitation to meet the King at Buckingham Palace… but the surreal experience is one we will cherish and remember forever. Written by Bridie Short, Alice Hobbs and Molly Nicholas.

Within the madness of trying not to miss our train and there being no spare time for Molly to remove one of her hair rollers – the three of us had no idea how the day ahead would unfold.

On Wednesday Lynn News trainee reporter Molly Nicholas and apprentice Alice Hobbs, along with Lincolnshire Free Press trainee Bridie Short, headed down to Buckingham Palace to represent Iliffe Media at a Reception for Regional Media event.

On the train to London!

The event, which was hosted by the His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen, welcomed 400 journalists from across the UK.

After receiving – in Bridie’s words – a very ‘bougie’ invitation earlier in the month, the three of us couldn’t believe we were walking the streets of London, and acknowledged how important and girly we felt in our long dresses and high heels.

Making our entrance into Buckingham Palace felt surreal and, after staff members took our coats and handed us our name badges, we were led into a grand room with bright chandeliers and stunning features.

Trainee journalists Alice, Molly and Bridie

Alice said: "It was a very strange feeling walking into the palace surrounded by hundreds of people who are in the same industry. There was definitely a lot of excitement in the air.

"The three of us were able to nip our way through the crowd to the front of the room and, before long, there was an eruption of camera flashes telling us that the King had arrived.

"We only got to have a brief chat with him, but he acknowledged the struggles that local newspapers are having at the moment and told us that he 'hopes things start to look better on the horizon'.

Reporters, Bridie, Molly and Alice speaking to the King PHOTO: Ian Jones Photography

“For the rest of the evening, we took advantage of the free drinks and canapes and had interesting conversations with media peers - a nice experience overall."

Molly said: “It was a great opportunity to both meet the King and see inside Buckingham Palace.

“I was gobsmacked at how grand it was inside and how big the rooms were – the staircase looked like something from the movies.

Buckingham Palace

Our event name badges

“After shaking hands with the King, he made his way around the room and left visitors to mingle. I had imagined he would make a speech or something but overall it was a great experience.

“Meeting the King in person briefly after previously doing stories on him — and actually getting to see inside of the palace instead of just the outside — is something I am grateful for.”

Ahead of the reception, His Majesty The King shared a message to those who work in the industry. He said: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society.

“Your reporting and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the right and responsibilities we all share. It shines light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all it helps strengthen our communities in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.

“You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes, but at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy.

“It is in everyone’s interest that you should succeed. For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”