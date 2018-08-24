Reports of anti-social behaviour in Reffley

Police urge residents to contact them following sightings of anti-social behaviour.

Lynn Police is urging Reffley residents to contact them following sightings of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said anti-social behaviour has been occurring in Reffley throughout the last few weeks.

There has been incidences of litter being thrown around the play park as well as glass bottles being smashed on the pavements.

The spokesman said: “Police have also had reports of mopeds being ridden on pavements and doing laps of the area.”

A tweet was issued on Tuesday warning residents to stay vigilant to this type of behaviour.

The tweet said: “The local policing team are investigating the ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Reffley area.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has witnessed any anti-social behaviour to help the local policing team identify those responsible.”

If you have noticed any anti-social behaviour in Reffley or anywhere else across West Norfolk, call the police’s non-emergency number on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, report the happenings on Norfolk Police’s website via www.norfolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/report-anti-social-behaviour