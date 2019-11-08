Representatives from King's Lynn charity to attend national Remembrance event in London

The founder of a Lynn-based charity will accompany a group of children, who are supported by its work, to a national Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.

Nikki Scott, who founded Scotty's Little Soldiers almost 10 years ago, will take part in the march past the Cenotaph on Whitehall along with 20 youngsters.

It is the first time that Scotty's Little Soldiers, which was set up in 2010 in Nikki's husband, Corporal Lee Scott's, memory, has been invited to take part in the parade.

Nikki Scott of Scotty's Little Soldiers. (21185959)

Sarah Woonton, PR and communications manager for the charity, said anyone watching the live broadcast of the Remembrance service on Sunday should be able to spot the Scotty's group thanks to their black and yellow striped scarves.

A pre-recorded interview with Nikki, telling the story of Scotty's Little Soldiers, will also be part of the broadcast, which starts on BBC One at 10.20am.

Following the Remembrance Sunday service, the youngsters will then go on to see Downing Street, followed by a tour of the House of Commons.

Scotty's Little Soldiers Logo. (21186411)

"It's going to be a tricky day for them, it's going to be really emotional, so we're taking them for a little treat afterwards," Sarah said.

The charity, which supports children and young people who have lost a parent whilst serving in the British Armed Forces, made national headlines last year when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose them as one of the beneficiaries from their wedding.

There are currently 397 children and young people who are looked after by Scotty's Little Soldiers.

To find out more about the charity, visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.