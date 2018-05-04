Rescue service boosted by Downham Market Lions Club

Members of a club in Downham have presented a charity with a cheque for £1,000 to help the rescue work it does in the county.

Downham Lions were able to donate the funds to Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) as a result of the Santa’s Sleigh collections over the Christmas period at both Tesco and Morrisons in the town.

Lions member Dave Flower said: “As Paul Strutt showed off NARS’ new rescue vehicle, which is an amazing technical product, again the fantastic work of the voluntary doctors and paramedics working together to help those in need was humbling to learn about.”

Photo: SUBMITTED.