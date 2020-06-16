Home   News   Article

RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre rehabilitates first orphaned common seal pup of 2020

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:39, 16 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:40, 16 June 2020

Dedicated RSPCA staff are rehabilitating their first orphaned common seal pup of the 2020 season at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.

The young pup who was thought to be under two weeks old, was rescued from Sutton Bridge.

When he was found he was weak and undernourished and weighed just 7.85kg.

Read more
AnimalsHuman InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE