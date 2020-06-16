RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre rehabilitates first orphaned common seal pup of 2020
Published: 12:39, 16 June 2020
| Updated: 12:40, 16 June 2020
Dedicated RSPCA staff are rehabilitating their first orphaned common seal pup of the 2020 season at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre.
The young pup who was thought to be under two weeks old, was rescued from Sutton Bridge.
When he was found he was weak and undernourished and weighed just 7.85kg.
