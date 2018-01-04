Rescued otter pups rushed to East Winch wildlife centre

Two otter pups are being cared for at a West Norfolk wildlife centre after being abandoned by their mother.

The animals, which are thought to be just a few weeks old, were brought to the RSPCA’s East Winch wildlife centre over the New Year weekend after they were found in a watermill in Suffolk.

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “These two little fellas have really had a tough time, and it’s so sad that they are not with mum, because in the wild an otter pup can spend the first 18 months of their life with their parent.

“As we are not mum, it does take them a while to get used to feeding from us as they are too small to be given fish just yet.

“When they came in they were still a little cold but fell asleep on snuggle safes and under a heat lamp.

“It is early days as we have to see if they will take to feeding from us, and they will need feeding puppy milk formula every three hours.”

The pups, shown above, are among more than 500 animals currently being cared for by centre staff.