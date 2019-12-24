Rescuing the rescuers as healthy total raised for Fire Fighters Charity

Fire officers were pleasantly surprised as a collection in Lynn last week “exceeded their expectations”.

An on-duty crew collected funds for The Fire Fighters Charity at the Sainsbury’s store on the Hardwick Industrial Estate last Wednesday.

A total of £1,148 was raised as the crew gathered near the store entrance from 10am to 4pm.

Pictured front right is organiser Sam Pick, watch manager at Lynn fire station, who said the group were “ecstatic” when they found out the final total, given that it is an expensive time of the year for families.

Mr Pick said all the proceeds will predominantly go towards the three Fire Fighters rehabilitation centres which provide both physical and mental support for firefighters.

He added: “We had lots of people coming up, so I thought we had done well, but nowhere near as much as we raised.

“Every single cent will go to the Fire Fighters and mental health is a big issue today. It is being recognised more in the fire service community.

“We are overwhelmed with the total and would like to thank the generosity of the public and Sainsbury’s for allowing us the opportunity to collect.”

The group had previously collected £960 at the store two years ago.

Mr Pick said raising more than £2,000 from two collections felt great.

Also pictured from the crew are Matt Crawley, front left, Joanne Sinclair, fourth from left at the back, and Ady Bradshaw, far right.

Christmas gifts were also on sale such as plastic fire helmets for children and chocolate.

For more information on The Fire Fighters charity go to www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/.

