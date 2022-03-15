Home   News   Article

King's Lynn resident in trampoline dispute

By Jenny Beake
Published: 15:12, 15 March 2022

A councillor has complained on behalf of one of her constituents regarding the use of a trampoline.

Alexandra Kemp, county councillor for Clenchwarton and Lynn South, has complained to Lorraine Gore, chief executive of West Norfolk Council.

Alexandra Kemp said: "Freebridge want her to remove it but provide nor allow any other play equipment in the communal areas. It is the only piece of outdoor play equipment for 30 flats in St Valery Lane."

