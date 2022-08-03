A Lynn resident has said he's been left feeling anxious and terrified after almost a year of anti-social behaviour at the town centre retirement living development where he lives.

Alan Bridger has reported several loud parties into the early hours of the morning, smoking of cannabis in public stairways and multiple people entering and leaving the premises at unsocial hours.

"It's made me feel so nervous, I don't like fighting with people and I don't know what else to do," Mr Bridger said.

Alan Bridger has had sleepless nights with disruptive behaviour

"I can't leave my windows open, I'm frightened somebody's going to break in."

Mr Bridger said the continued incidents are having a lasting impact on his mental health.

Having approached his housing Agency, Housing 21, about his concerns, Mr Bridger said he felt ignored by them and that they were not doing enough to help.

But a spokesperson for Housing 21 said they will work with residents and authorities to resolve any problems.

They said: "We take all complaints relating to our residents’ welfare seriously and where necessary, will work in partnership with both individuals and any relevant agencies including social workers, the police and our safeguarding lead to resolve any confirmed issues in line with our Antisocial Behaviour Policy, complaints process and tenancy agreements."