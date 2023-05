A residential road in Lynn has been closed off this evening, with multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.

Police have shut off Metcalf Avenue in South Lynn and ambulances have also been seen on the road.

Reports on social media have suggested that an air ambulance has also been spotted in the area.

Emergency services have closed off Metcalf Avenue in King's Lynn. Pictures: Kris Johnston

Emergency services have closed off Metcalf Avenue in King's Lynn. Pictures: Kris Johnston

More as we get it.