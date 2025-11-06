A residential road is set to close again this month so a drainage issue at a new crossing can be fixed.

Those living on Burkitt Street in North Lynn will face another round of disruption as Norfolk County Council makes repairs to the crossing, which was only completed in July.

A review of the project revealed the need for “remedial” works, meaning the section between the junctions with Loke Road and Walker Street will be shut off to traffic from November 24 for three days.

Burkitt Street is set to close for three days. Picture: Google Maps

The £5,000 works will see the authority’s contractors install a new gully on the west side to resolve a “ponding issue”.

It is not expected to affect pedestrian access to properties, but the council has apologised in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused.