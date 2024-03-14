A business owner has been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for North West Norfolk in the next general election – stating that residents are being “badly let down” by their Conservative MP.

Tim Leaver, who was selected as Labour’s candidate yesterday, has said his priorities for his constituency would be ensuring that promises of funding to rebuild Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital are kept as well as cleaning up rivers in the county and delivering more affordable homes.

He is attempting to take the seat from Tory MP James Wild, who has held the position since 2019.

Tim Leaver has been selected as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk, he is pictured with other Labour councillors

Mr Leaver will also be up against Rob Colwell, who was chosen as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North West Norfolk in the next general election.

Two candidates have been selected to run against South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss, with Independent James Bagge and Labour’s Terry Jermy hoping to pip Truss to the post.

Mr Leaver is a father of three and owns a company specialising in running clinical trials in infectious diseases including Covid-19.

He said: "It's a real honour to be selected as Labour's candidate for North West Norfolk - a beautiful and diverse area with great community spirit.

“Residents are being badly let down by the Tory MP and a chaotic Tory government in Westminster.

"It's my mission now to replace the tired and ineffective representation of the past, and to get on with fixing our broken NHS, cleaning up our environment and delivering a new deal for working people.”