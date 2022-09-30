A number of residents in North and South Wootton have complained about poor water quality coming from their taps, with reports of water smelling like chlorine.

They also claim to have been left disappointed by customer service from the water firm after a weekend without any water back in July.

The reports came from Oak Avenue, Tyrrell Crescent, Ancar Road, Consort Road, Deas Road in South Wootton.

Some residents in South Wootton have said water smells like chlorine or TCP

People have taken to social media to share their concerns and local councillors have also got involved with water testing to get to the bottom of why this is happening.

Councillor for Gaywood South Cllr Rob Colwell went over to houses last week with water testing kits.

Cllr Colwell said: " One house on Tyrrell Crescent provided a water sample and the water was really strong chemical smelling.

Gaywood county councillor Rob Colwell has kept in touch with residents over water issues

"It isn't chlorine as the test kits came back fine. People are reporting their children won't drink the water."

One South Wootton resident, who wishes to remain anonymous has said Anglian Water has come to their home to test water but couldn't take further action.

The resident said: "This has been happening since before the water leak, the water has a strong TCP smell and you can still smell it once you've boiled water and put it in a cup of tea.

"The man who came out from Anglian Water said he couldn't take any water away to test, it's just pointless if nothing can be done.

"The smell is so strong, I don't want to give it to my children."

The resident also reported that the chlorine smell comes and goes.

"It's like talking to a brick wall with Anglian Water," the resident added.

Anglian Water commented: