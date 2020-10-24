Flooding and traffic issues have been highlighted regarding plans for a new housing development in West Lynn.

Residents on St Peters Close have contacted the Longhurst Group this week over its proposal to build 80 new homes off St Peters Road.

The objections state the existing traffic is very congested now, and to exit from St Peters Close is deemed “extremely difficult” as it is.

Dozens of homes are being proposed for a riverside site in West Lynn

A letter seen by the Lynn News, which has been sent to Longhurst states: “I myself have had some very close calls when exiting St Peters Close over the last 30 years we have lived there.

“During the football season, if there is a function on at the social club or a funeral service is being held at the church, cars get parked both sides of the road making a single line of traffic down the middle.”

The letter adds: “If the proposed development was to go forward are the Longhurst Group going to underwrite the cost of any damage to the properties within West Lynn should there be a flood?”

The proposed site is on an area of flood risk and Longhurst has said they will include “proper levels of flood mitigation” following engagement with local authorities.

Concerns have also been raised over the potential strain on services such as schools and surgeries if the houses are built.

Longhurst held an online consultation event earlier this month in which developers said the plans would offer much-need affordable houses and comply with the government scheme for first time buyers.

The association hopes the application is put before West Norfolk Council’s planning committee by the end of the year with the intention of starting on site before 2021 if the plans are approved.

Public consultation ran for three weeks until October 16.

Longhurst Group is a charitable housing association registered as a community benefit society.