Residents in Swaffham urged to back waste project

A community fridge initiative designed to combat food waste has been launched in Swaffham.

Residents are being urged to make use of the facility, supplied by Adcocks, at the Iceni Community Centre on the Campingland.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council’s executive member for place, said: “Food waste is a huge problem nationally and we all need to do our bit to tackle the issue.

“This initiative makes it very simple and straightforward for local businesses to get food nearing its use-by date to those who could use it.”

“Whether you’ve forgotten to bring your lunch into work, or just want to drop by and see if there’s anything you could use, the community fridges are for everyone and everything is free.

“What’s important is that food is put to good use and is not wasted.”

The programme began in Watton last month, as part of a wider anti-waste initiative involving district authorities and the Norfolk Waste Partnership.

Breckland Council plans to extend the initiative to all of the district’s main towns and launched a similar facility in Thetford at the same time as the Swaffham one.

Mr Claussen said: “Extending the initiative is part of our work to help our market towns to develop and thrive. We are working closely with town councils and local businesses and assisting them in developing initiatives to attract shoppers and visitors.

“It was important that we chose a local supplier for our community fridges, to demonstrate our support for smaller independent businesses who create individuality and character within our market towns.