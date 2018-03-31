Residents in Tilney All Saints joins together to commemorate the First World War

Villagers in Tilney All Saints joined together to remember the First World War at an exhibition and book launch last weekend.

Pupils from Tilney All Saints Primary School and members of the village history group put on the Tilney All Saints Remembers WWI event which was held at the parish church on Friday and Saturday.

Tilney Allsaints Church WW1 Remembers. Pictured some of the school childrens work at the Exhibition Day.

Group secretary June Mitchell said: “It went very well, everybody who came said it was really interesting and there was lots to see.”

The group also launched a book at the exhibition which is available to buy from Terrington St Clement Post Office. Alternatively, contact Mrs Mitchell on 01553 827216 or june.history@btinternet.com.

Pictured are pupils at the exhibition. MLNF18MF030147

