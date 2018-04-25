Residents in West Norfolk to share their real life experiences at human library event

A woman from Wereham is organising an alternative library experience where members “check out” people’s experiences opposed to books.

Button Wilde, 44, is staging a human library in Swaffham next month and is aiming to “bring a community together through understanding”.

She says “readers” have a chance to hear about their experience with issues such as racism, sexism, homophobia, and transgender bias, among more.

Ms Wilde said: “Instead of people hiring a book, they sit one-to-one and have a person’s story told to them. They are free to ask questions and gain a first-hand understanding. My hope is to break down taboos.”

She is appealing for people who have experienced discrimination to come forward and share their story with others.

“I am looking for a handful of people who live or have experienced something others may not have such as war, rags to riches, gender, mental or physical health issues or love stories,” said Ms Wilde.

“So far we have a story about a 38-year-old autistic man, a sexual abuse story, a transgender story and a tale of discrimination.

“Give the “readers” a chance to hear first-hand about issues and experiences in the hope of breaking down taboos.”

The one-to-one stories should last around 30 minutes and will take place at The Green Britain Centre Cafe, Swaffham, on May 19, from 12pm to 4pm.

For more information or to submit your interest in either attending or telling your story, call Ms Wilde on 07939281601.