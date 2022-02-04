Residents are being invited to an online talk that digs deep into the history of King’s Lynn.

As part of the Heritage Action Zone project in partnership with Historic England, an Urban Archaeological Database has been created for the town.

Dr Richard Hoggett will provide an overview of the project, which has been delivered by Alice Cattermole Heritage Consultancy, and its fascinating results.

The live talk will be broadcast on microsoft Teams on Thursday, February 10 at midday and will be available to watch again on the borough council YouTube channel shortly afterwards.

Throughout the medieval period Lynn was one of the most important ports and commercial centres on the east coast.

This brought great wealth to the town, which is reflected in its surviving historic buildings and the archaeological deposits, which lie beneath them.

Graham Middleton, deputy leader and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "As part of our Historic England funded five year Heritage Action Zone project, we have been carrying out research into the archaeology and buildings of the town. This has included a mixture of building and ground surveys, map regression and archive image searches.

"The King’s Lynn Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) aims to show how well-designed new development which works with historic King's Lynn can reinforce the economic, social and environmental vitality of this modern medieval town."

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director, Historic England said: "I’m delighted that the results of this important research project will be shared in this fascinating talk.

"There are always new things to discover about our historic past and the places that we spend time in every day.

"That new understanding can help to shape the future of our historic towns.

"I’m looking forward to hearing more about new discoveries from this research and hope that the people of King’s Lynn will join the talk to find out more about the former life of familiar places in the town."

Residents who would like to join the live talk are asked to email Abigail.Rawlings@west-norfolk.gov.uk who will send a link to take part.