Residents invited to Make May Purple at fundraiser in Downham Market

A support group is inviting residents in Downham to help them Make May Purple for Stroke at a fundraising fun day next week.

The Downham Market Stroke Group is encouraging local people to join their group on Wednesday, May 9 at Downham Methodist Church where there will be a raffle, games, refreshments, and free blood pressure checks by the purple brigade.

The Stroke Association is calling on everyone to sign up to Make May Purple in 2018.

During the month of May, the charity is encouraging everyone to go purple and raise vital funds for its work supporting people who have been affected by stroke.

In the UK stroke is the leading cause of disability and there are 1.2 million people living with the physical and emotional after effects.

The money raised through Make May Purple for Stroke will enable the charity to support many more stroke survivors regain their independence.

Gemma Smith, Stroke Association support coordinator, said: “Every year we help tens of thousands of stroke survivors and their families through our range of services and free helpline, but we can only do this through the generosity of groups like the Downham Market Stroke Group.

“Make May Purple is a fun and easy way for everyone to show their support for stroke survivors and we hope that as many people as possible will join in. Whether you choose to wear purple, dye your hair purple, decorate your office or school in purple, we can’t wait to see it.”