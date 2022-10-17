Power cuts have been reported in areas of West Norfolk today.

The UK Power Networks' live incident map shows that people in areas of Lynn, Terrington St Clement, Watlington, Narborough and Magdalen have been left without electricity.

Residents have reported having no power on social media throughout the day, and some are still left with no electricity.

A statement on the UK Power Networks' website said: "We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area."

Current estimates on the websites state power should be back to normal between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

