Residents living around West Norfolk Council’s Salters Road development in Lynn are invited to a Creating Communities event tomorrow.

It will be held at the Beacon Church, Losinga Road, on Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

The drop-in event will bring together a range of partners, including the borough council and its Lily service, Norfolk Police, Active Norfolk, The Beacon, Alive West Norfolk, Norfolk Libraries and Freebridge Community Housing.

Some of the new homes at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport

The session will provide advice and information on services, facilities and activities in the area.

Cllr Jo Rust, the borough council’s cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The whole area around Lynnsport is an important development area for the council to provide some of the homes King’s Lynn needs.

“As we come to the end of the development at Salters Road, we’re using the opportunity to hold another of our Creating Communities events.

“These events are important to us because our developments are about so much more than bricks and mortar.

“Creating Communities aims to develop community spirit by involving new and existing residents in their communities and supporting them by showing them activities they can take part in, or by inspiring them to set up their own clubs and groups.”

Lily, the council’s service that helps people to connect with others, will be there to help people understand what support and help is in the area to avoid issues of loneliness and isolation.

It will also aim to inspire people about the sorts of activities and clubs that could be created in the area for other people to get involved with, whether it be a knitting and crochet club, art group, quizzes, bingo or a local history group.

Norfolk Police will be talking to residents about the results of the recent RISE North Lynn survey.

Rebekah Bensley-Mills, Lily co-ordinator, said: "Being a part of a group and a community significantly enhances people’s overall wellbeing and combats loneliness and isolation.

“One of our aims is to motivate and empower people to create their own groups by showing them the possibilities and guiding them towards any help they need to set up a group.”

Representatives from the borough council’s corporate projects team will also be available to answer any questions about the recent residential developments in the area.