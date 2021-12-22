West Norfolk residents are reminded that weekly food waste collections will continue through the festive period and the first food waste challenge winners have been announced.

Paul Kunes, borough council cabinet member for environment, said: “Christmas and New Year is the busiest time of the year for domestic waste and recycling. I urge residents to use their food caddy and put their outdoor food waste bin next to their waste or recycling every week.

“Using your food waste caddy is easier and more hygienic than before. You can use any bag to line your food caddy as it will be stripped out when the food waste is processed.

New food waste bins and kitchen caddies, for King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council. (53908855)

"The waste produces clean electricity and bio fertiliser. Also, and this is a big benefit at this time of the year, it creates more space in your black bin.”

Residents can line their kitchen food waste caddies with old plastic carrier bags, bread bags, fruit and veg bags and other freezer/sandwich bags, or use these to put food waste in.

This will keep their caddy and outside bin clean and hygienic - and also provide an additional use for single-use plastic bags. Alternatively, caddies can be lined with newspaper.

The weekly food waste collection was reintroduced earlier this year. Residents were encouraged to start separating their food waste and putting their grey outdoor food waste out with their waste or recycling collection.

They were also invited to take the Food Waste Challenge by placing a sticker on their black bin to remind them to use the food caddy and to place it out for collection.

A resident in Tilney All Saints and one in Downham has won £250 of high street shopping vouchers for putting their grey outdoor food waste bins out for collection.