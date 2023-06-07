Councillors are urging residents affected by loneliness to make use of one of their services this week.

From next Monday, West Norfolk Council will be inviting people along to a special session to try and benefit from its Lily programme.

This is a service which aims to help people who feel lonely or isolated by connecting them with organisations that can help them.

The Place on New Conduit Street will host the event a week on Saturday

And to mark Loneliness Awareness Week, the council is looking to raise awareness of the issue in our area.

A week on Saturday (June 17), the Lily team will be based at The Place, New Conduit Street, Lynn, to offer support and advice alongside other organisations from 10am until 3pm.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp, the borough council’s new cabinet member for people and communities, said: “Many people are affected in some way by isolation and loneliness.

“This year, during Loneliness Awareness Week, we want to remind people about the support that Lily and other organisations can give them in the local community.

“The Lily online directory is available to everyone. It lists organisations, services and activities that help improve mental wellbeing, combat loneliness and social isolation in adults of all ages.”

Over the course of the week, the Lily team will also be working to raise awareness of the impacts of loneliness through its social channels.

Other organisations that people can talk to at The Place will include ParkRun, Men’s Shed, Ladies Circle, Round Table, Churches Together and the Norfolk Library service.

Those who cannot access Lily online can call the borough council switchboard on 01553 616200 and ask for access. Lynn residents can also visit King's Court to access the service.