Calls for a new village sign have come in from a community as its current one is cracked and peeling.

West Lynn residents have been fundraising for the sign, saying it has “seen better days”.

Its paint is flaking off and the wood has chipped away, leaving behind a “run-down” welcome to the area.

The West Lynn village sign has 'seen better days'. Picture: Greg Davis

Some £500 has already been pledged by Cllr Alexandra Kemp, who represents the area, from her borough council community grant.

She said: “The West Lynn sign is about place making and a sense of belonging and civic pride.”

Her “proactive support” was praised by the West Lynn Action Group.

The yard sale raised more than £500

A further £500 was raised for the cause on Saturday during a village-wide yard sale.

More than 18 households took part, each contributing £5.

Alongside private donations, the project is now in a position to apply for other means of funding.

West Lynn Action Group members thanked those who took part, including Father Adrian from St Peter’s Church, who joined in to raise funds towards its failing roof.

Some 18 households took part in the yard sale

A spokesperson for the group said: “It’s days like this that really show the heart of West Lynn.”

Cllr Kemp added that it was a “fantastic turnout” and praised Karen Champion, Helen Mead, Alison Fletcher and Claire Garrod for their “tireless” work.